An environmental center in Wisconsin is welcoming back some "little" helpers for the fifth year.
The goats at 1000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna may be small, but they have a big appetite.
More than a dozen goats are on loan from a nearby farm to help control the invasive plant population.
They are there to browse and eat whatever they can, including invasive species like buckthorn, honeysuckle, and garlic mustard.
By eating the invasive species, it allows native plants in the area to grow.
The goats must be supervised during the day, so people can signup with the center to be "goat watchers."
The goats are expected to be "on the job" until June 17.