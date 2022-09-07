One golfer is still hitting the links at 100 years old, alongside his 92-year-old cart partner.

Wendell Johnson, 100, and Max Olson, 92, are longtime friends. The two are fixtures at a gold course in Fargo, North Dakota. You can find them there twice a week, by 8 a.m.

Both are retired now, but Max was a barber for 40 years, and Wendell worked at the post office for 30.

Max and Wendell both also served in the military. Max fought in the Korean War, and Wendell is a Purple Heart recipient from World War II.

Now they spending their days chipping away on the golf course.

"We've had quite the experiences over the years," Olson said. "We do it for the fun of it."

And, it's not all about the competition.

The other day Max says he was trying to hit out of the sand trap. While his ball made it out, he couldn't, so Wendell just reached in and pulled him out.

They say that they enjoy their time on the golf course because it gives them an opportunity to move around and get some fresh air.