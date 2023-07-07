29-year-old Matt Dyer is walking down – and around – the United States. It's one of the longest documented journeys taken on foot in the nation.

Matt is a veteran from Maine who spent years overseas. He's has a rough go over the last few years.

His wife died six years ago, and his father passed four years ago. He says he really needed a fresh start.

Matt plans to walk from Maine to Miami, then across the country, out to Washington state. That's more than 6,000 miles.

He pulls a cart with a tent, cot, and sleeping bag. Most of Matt's nights are spent on the side of a road.

"There is so much to appreciate about it," Matt said. "By being spontaneous and not doing much pre-planning, it gives me the flexibility to have fun."

He travels 15 to 30 miles a day, and plans his route the day before.

Matt's built quite a social media following, he has tens of thousands of fans on TikTok and Facebook.

He's even met some of his fans along his travels.