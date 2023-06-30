Most of us don't typically have an exciting commute. But one man in Tennessee does, as he rides his scooter.

Every day, Jonathan McHenry rides around his neighborhood in colorful costumes dedicated to his favorite musical icons.

McHenry has the music and costumes for Freddy Mercury, The Beatles, Buddy Holly, Elton John. He plays their music on his "Magical Mystery Scooter" as he rides around.

Some of his costumes are custom-made. Some he finds at thrift shops.

McHenry says he loves sharing his love of music.

A part-time rock star when he's riding his scooter, McHenry is 22 years old and works as a video game designer.