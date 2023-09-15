More than 1,000 volunteers from dozens of local businesses were helping brighten communities in the Lehigh Valley this week. They volunteered their time as part of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley's 30th "Day of Caring."

There were volunteers from Just Born cleaning and decorating Marvine Elementary School in Bethlehem.

Volunteers also stocked and organized the shelves at some food pantries, installed fire alarms in homes, and beautified outdoor spaces.

"Several hundred volunteers are out in the community learning the needs of the community, helping out. Learning about different agencies that United Way of Berks County is sponsoring through their dollars," said Shirley Chapin of United Way.

This is a big project by United Way in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Berks County had its day of caring earlier in the week.

In the Lehigh Valley, more than 1,200 volunteers from 54 companies and organizations completed community service projects at 53 nonprofits.

United Way says it works out to be more than 6,000 hours of service, which equals about $200,000 dollars.