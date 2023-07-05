A new home for old dogs is making sure pups are living out their last days in peace and comfort.

It's like a canine retirement community – a 36-acre property out in rural Wisconsin and it's called Jane's Journey Home for Dogs. It's a sanctuary for senior dogs who are in their final days.

And Jane would be proud of this place. She's the reason the farm is here.

Jane Barton died from terminal cancer in 2014. But before she passed, she made sure to leave a legacy.

She earmarked money to care for animals who are aging – sick dogs, senior dogs, those who have dementia, and animals who have nowhere else to go.

In 2021, Jane's son, Larry Barton, and his wife set up a nonprofit with the money she left. Then last year, they bought this property for the rural retirement home for aging dogs and special needs pets. They just opened their doors this month.

The residents here get medical care, and they have lots of acres to go for walks on. They say they also created a home for these pets inside the sanctuary.

It's fitting that through her death, Jane is caring for animals. Her family says she spent her life doing that and also taking care of people – she was an X-ray technician in Milwaukee and out in California.

Jane loved spending time at dog parks with her beloved dogs and wanted to make sure aging animals were treated with respect and love in their final days.