A Florida man who was on his way home from work made a lifesaving decision to perform a daring rescue.

This story comes to us from WFTS-TV in Tampa.

Travis Dupont was heading home from work at about 3:30 in the morning on Sunday when he says he saw a flash and a pop in the distance.

Instead of just continuing to drive home, he drove over to where he saw the flash to see if he could help.

Travis says he got there just in the nick of time. Travis says when he pulled in, he saw that an SUV had crashed into the front of the "Second Time Around Consignment Shop."

He says the driver looked like he was asleep. He says he tried to wake up him up while he called 911.

Travis says he realized he didn't have much time because he saw flames coming out of the SUV.

He reached in and undid the driver's seat belt and pulled him out through the window.

A minute later, there was an explosion.

There was a lot of damage to the shop, but people in the community came out to help shop owner Christa Cius to be able to reopen for business.

"This shop is a strong shop. It's been around for 35 years. We'll be fine," said Christa.

Christa says this isn't the first time her shop has been hit.. She says a drunk driver crashed into her store back in 2017.

Florida Highway Patrol says the think the driver in this case may have been impaired when he crashed.

As for Travis, he definitely saved a life that day. He says he is just thankful he got him out in time.