It took days to rescue the ducks, but a group of dedicated good Samaritans did not give up, and now the ducks are rehabbing before heading to a sanctuary where they can safely live out the rest of their lives.

This all started in a pond at a park in Providence, Rhode Island and unfortunately, officials say unwanted animals are often dumped here.

They believe this is how the ducks got there - a male and a female. The male duck is disabled and the female was in distress. She had swallowed part of a plastic six pack holder and the rest of it was wrapped around her head.

Rescuers knew they needed to rescue her soon because they could see she was getting weak and not eating. But the ducks did not make it easy for the rescuers.

A rehabilitator from Congress of the Birds Wildlife was finally able to get the female in a net, and then was able to grab the male with his hands. He went out on the pond in a kayak.

The two ducks are a bonded pair so they would get very nervous and scared when the rescuers were trying to get them out of the water.

They had the male at one point the day before, but they couldn't get the female and she was so stressed out that they had taken him that they put him back in the water until they could get them both at the same time.

Luckily, they were able to rescue them the next day and cut the plastic off the female, and everybody's resting.

It's a good reminder that if you buy something with a plastic six pack holder to cut it up before you throw it away. They are usually a plastic #4 and can be recycled in some places, so that's an even better option.