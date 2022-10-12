Waving may seem like a simple gesture, but when a local community noticed someone who waved everyday wasn't at her normal spot, they realized how much those gestures meant.

"Gram," "Betty," "Old lady in the window" -- She's known by a few names in the Sinking Spring area in Berks County, but her real name is June Wenrich.

She has been waving from her window for decades, and Tuesday night, family, friends, neighbors and strangers stopped by for a final wave from June before she moves to a new home.

June, who is 92, has lived in the same home for more than 60 years.

She's always been friendly, and she took a moment to wave to anyone and everyone who passed by.

As the years went on, life happened, and June has faced some challenges.

She suffered a stroke 10 years ago and lost the ability to speak.

Her husband, Louis, passed away last December.

But through it all, June kept waving from the window. It was a comfort to her to see all those folks waving back.

Her family recently decided it was best for June to move in with them, so one day, "Gram in the Window" was gone.

People in town started to notice that she wasn't there waving anymore, and started wondering about her whereabouts and if she was okay. Questions were circulating on social media.

June and her family says they had no idea how much her waving meant to everyone passing by. They assured everyone June was doing well, and that she was just living with family now.

The outpouring was so overwhelming, her family decided to organize one final wave to give folks one more chance to see June's signature wave from the window.

Tuesday night, folks stopped by and shared in June's joy one last time.

June's fans have some fun stories about her waving. One woman wrote that as a kid, she would pretend June was her own grandmother, and would come up with stories about her life.

June will be waving from her new window now, but her granddaughter says she also loves getting letters.

If you want to share a story or say hello, you can send mail to:

June Wenrich

621 William Penn Blvd

Womelsdorf, PA 19567