A California grandfather had some unexpected stowaways in his luggage on his trip to Cabo San Lucas thanks to his 5 year old granddaughter.

It looks like his granddaughter, Lisette, didn't want him to travel alone.

When David Zielke unpacked his bags he found Peppa Pig and her family.

His granddaughter had put the 4 little toys in his suitcase before he left and David decided he wasn't going to let his new friends just sit in the hotel all day, so he made sure they had plenty of adventures.

He filmed all their activities so he could show his granddaughter Lisette how much fun they had when they all got home.

He took them to fancy dinners, the pool, and even a cooking class.

"Now to me, it was just a simple act of love for my granddaughter. That's all it was, you know, but it struck a cord with a lot of people," said Zielke.

Millions actually.

His daughter, Tanya, who is Lisette's aunt, took some behind the scenes video of her dad making the videos and that video that she posted on Tik Tok has more than 13 million views.

Tanya says her dad is overwhelmed by folks outpouring of love for his kind gesture for his granddaughter