A woman in Massachusetts has made a name for herself, thanks to her newfound hobby during the pandemic.
Terri Hafner is a teaching assistant, a veteran and a grandmother, but her secret dream since she was a kid was being a singer.
When the pandemic led to shutdowns, she decided to give it a go!
Terri has been singing songs from Janis Joplin and Stevie Nicks, and her performances exploded in popularity on social media.
She joined a Facebook group called "quarantine karaoke." She said she started out by singing into her phone.
Since then, she's upgraded to a microphone, speakers, and a mixer, and now, she's a featured singer on the Facebook page.
"I couldn't even keep up with the comments. Because I like to reply to every single one, at least like their comment, and I just couldn't keep up," she said.
Terri says she still gets nervous when she has to sing live. Despite that, she's looking to take her act out of the house. She says she would like to put a real band together.