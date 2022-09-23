EXETER TWP., Pa. — For some people, having reliable electricity isn't just a matter of convenience, it's a matter of life and death. In Berks County, though, money is available to make sure you are connected at all times.

One such little boy needs electricity desperately to monitor his health. Six-year-old Leo attends Lorane Elementary School in Exeter Township, and he's living with cystic fibrosis.

His home is in a neighborhood where the power often goes out, and when that happens, it puts Leo in danger.

He needs to plug in to do a vest treatment twice a day to clear his lungs and pancreas when he's healthy, and it can be up to six times a day when he's not feeling well.

He also does breathing treatments and depends on a feeding tube, but the battery backup for that lasts only about six hours.

Having power is critically important to his health, and now his home is connected thanks to a fund through the Berks County Community Foundation.

Leo and his family got a grant for close to $11,000 to get a whole-home generator so that when the power goes out, the generator kicks in, keeping Leo safe.

So how do you get the grant? It's called the Cystic Fibrosis Fund and it's through the Berks County Community Foundation. It's for Berks County residents, and you can apply through a link on the foundation's website. You can also call 610-685-2223.

There is no deadline to apply.

While living with cystic fibrosis is challenging, Leo's enjoying life as a first grader. He swims on the swim team and he loves to play videogames and watch superhero movies with his big brother.

Leo's parents, Raydell and Kim, said their generator was installed a few weeks ago, and it's such a sense of relief for them knowing they are always connected.

It's important to note the grants are not just for generators but other things families may need for their child, so don't hesitate to give them a call.