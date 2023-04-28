They are like living lawn mowers, munching on the grass as they graze. And folks in places like Carson City, Nevada say they're glad the sheep are hungry because it's helping save their landscape.

It's almost fire season out west, so it's time to bring back the sheep. Sheep have been grazing in this part of Carson City, Nevada for 17 years now.

The sheep eat the dry grass, especially the low lying grasses and that helps reduce the risk of fires spreading along the ground.

It's estimated one sheep eats about 5 pounds of dry grass a day. And since Carson City has started the program, it has seen less intense fires.

The idea is not necessarily to stop all wildfires. We know that wildfires are a natural part of living in the Great Basin. But the idea is just to have the fires be less intense and, you know, buy time for emergency response to come out.

The sheep can get to some spots that people can't, so that's helpful, and their hooves create small divots in the ground which is good for the soil.

This program started in 2004 after the waterfall fire which burned 17 buildings and large part of Carson City. The sheep were brought in right after that and they've been grazing here every spring ever since.

The city says the fires they have now are smaller, thanks to the sheep.