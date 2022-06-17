What started as a youth group's trip to a state park turned into something out of a survival movie.
They all made it back, thanks to some well-prepared rescuers.
Seventeen kids, all about 11 or 12 years old, and two adult chaperones were hiking in one of Utah's many "slot canyons." Those canyons are known for their steep walls and narrow corridors, which are not for novice climbers.
The group got stuck in a narrow corridor, and Utah public safety officials used a helicopter to pull them to safety one by one.
Officials say Sandthrax Canyon, where the group was, is especially difficult, and saving them by air was the best option. The walls are well over 100 feet high, with an overhang that limited visibility.
The crew said it was like "threading a needle."
It was a tense two hours while they worked to pull everyone out.
"You get a heaviness in your chest and you just say a little prayer and do it and throw everything you got at," said James Perkins, Garfield County sheriff.
The crew that saved the group credits their rescue to the crew's hours of preparation. They perform hoisting operations daily, for situations exactly like this.
The group had been stuck in the very narrow space for about 30 hours. Everyone made it out safely.