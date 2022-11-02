Some bus stops are buzzing with activity across Europe.

"Bee bus stops" are popping up around England and in some other countries over in Europe.

When a regular bus stop shelter needs to be replaced, Clear Channel UK is replacing them with these new bus shelters that have miniature gardens on top.

They are full of native plants and pollinators, some strawberry bushes and poppies, all things bees love.

Clear Channel says the new shelters are specifically designed to withstand the weight of the garden on the roof.

They do get heavy, especially when it is full of water. The gardens absorb rainwater, and the designers say that helps offset some of that urban heat island effect you can get in a city, with all those buildings and concrete.

The city of Utrecht, which was the first city in Europe to put in the bee bus stops, now has more than 300. The city has a "no roofs unused" policy, so city planners are putting plants and mosses or solar panels on every roof in the city, not just bus shelters.

The bus stop gardens look like they would take a lot of work to maintain, but the designers say they only need to be weeded twice a year and trimmed.