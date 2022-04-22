Baby clothes are cute and fun, but they can be a bit wasteful. Little ones grow up right before our eyes, which means they're constantly outgrowing their favorite outfits.
You can hand them down of course, or donate the clothes, and now, after the cycle of use is over, you can toss them into the compost bin.
H&M released a line of compostable clothes for newborns.
The outfits are made from 100% organic cotton, which makes them biodegradable.
The pigments H&M uses to dye the baby clothes will also degrade naturally, and they don't feature any buttons or metal trim.
The EPA says the U.S. generated 17 million tons of textile waste in 2018. Just 2.5 million tons of that waste were recycled.
H&M says the baby clothes are super simple to recycle. You can just put them in a compost pile at your home.
There are 12 pieces to choose from, including tops, bottoms with adjustable waistbands and cuffs, jackets, hats and blankets. They'll all go on sale in May.
This is the first of any of H&M's clothing lines to go 100% compostable.
The clothing company says it hopes to use its global scale to "enable big changes in the fashion industry," and it hopes "to be a leader in sustainability."