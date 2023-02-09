What started as a way for a dad to entertain his kids one winter is now entertaining thousands of people in the U.S. and Canada.

Instead of fighting against it, one way to stay warm in the winter is to just embrace the cold. That's what artists in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, are doing.

They're making massive ice castles.

Three million gallons of water create the ice castles, which have tunnels and slides. It's like a theme park but with ice, and it's opening this weekend. It's one of five ice castle sites in the U.S. this winter.

At night, the castles are lit up with LED lights so they look quite magical.

This year, they are about two weeks behind schedule at the location in Wisconsin because it's been a little warmer than usual. They grow the icicles right on site at an ice farm.

"We were able to grow so quickly because it got so cold so fast. So we added a few new crawl tunnels and interactive features for people," said Wally Bullard, event manager.

The castles are made entirely of ice. Each one takes up about one acre and weighs more than 25 million pounds.

Right now, artists are placing about 10,000 icicles a day inside these castles to get ready for opening day. They are placing each icicle by hand, which is definitely a different approach than using stacked ice blocks or carving a castle out of ice.

So what happens when the castles melt? The artists say all the ice castles are built near a natural water source so when the ice turns to water, it just naturally returns to the environment.