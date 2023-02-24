Heart Beat Music and Performing Arts Academy is the passion project of founder and CEO Tyra Hawthorne.

Her goal is to give kids a chance to succeed in music.

But, keeping this academy going hasn't always been easy.

Tyra had balance having to charge a small fee to keep the place open without having to turn away families who couldn't pay.

She almost gave up, but instead gave up her car and her home, and was living in the academy just to keep it going.

Nine years later, not only is the program going strong but the drumline and majorette dance team are highly sought after performers worldwide.

"I'm a firm believer that if a parent entrusts you with their child and you have them for years and you're giving them a skill set, it is your responsibility to make sure that that skillset pays off for them," said Tyra.

"Completely different than anything I could have I could have thought of and it's gave me a track to college," said Nasir Tapper, drum major. "It's giving me many, many opportunities that I would have never got if I wasn't in this."

Tyra says the students have to maintain at least a 3.0 GPA.

And, a 3.5 GPA to travel.

And a lot of of the students in the program now are on track to receive band scholarships for college.

Tyra recently received a $150,000 grant.

That money helped create a preschool program so she can start reaching kids at an even younger age.