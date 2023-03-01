A man survived weeks at sea, all thanks to some ketchup.

Now, a company known for its ketchup wants to give him a huge surprise.

Heinz has been searching for 47-year-old Elvis Francois. He is a sailor from Dominica, and in December, Elvis says he was repairing his boat near the island of St. Martin when it was suddenly pulled out to sea.

It took him a very long time to get back to land. Elvis spent 24 days lost at sea.

He told officials he lacked the navigational knowledge to return to shore.

He was eventually rescued after a plane spotted his sailboat. He had engraved the word "help" into the hull.

Elvis says he survived off of a bottle of ketchup, garlic powder and chicken stock cubes mixed with water.

After hearing his story and how he survived, Heinz, the ketchup company, turned to social media to find Elvis.

It used the hashtag #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy to amplify the search.

The company sorted through thousands of messages, shares and likes from six continents.

Heinz reached out to the government of Dominica, and they finally found him.

Heinz says it plans to buy Elvis a new state-of-the-art boat.