In Chicago, an unconscious man fell onto railroad tracks, and a Good Samaritan leapt into action and got a reward for putting himself in harm's way.
Anthony Perry was taking a trip down the Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line when he noticed a man laying on the electrified train tracks.
What happened next was caught on camera.
A bystander took video of Anthony jumping down onto the tracks and pulling the man up to safety.
Another commuter helped him administer CPR, saving that man's life. He was hospitalized and expected to survive.
News of Anthony's selfless rescue quickly spread, and the city held an event in his honor.
"This is just a prime example of how a young man took it upon himself to jump in and do the right thing," said Lt. Yolanda Irving, with Chicago police.
He was also given a free car.
The 2008 Audi A6 was donated by a local philanthropist and businessman.
He joined the Chicago police in praising Anthony for putting his own life on the line to save a stranger.
"I wanted to literally show our appreciation because we need more people like you," said Early Walker, the philanthropist and businessman who donated the car.
Anthony didn't have reliable transportation and was used to a 90-minute train commute to get to work, so the car is a big help.
Anthony was also honored by his employer, Amazon, and the company announced plans to donate $10,000 to an organization of his choosing.
Anthony says he's not a hero, just someone committed to doing the right thing when the moment presents itself.