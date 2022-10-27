Some students in Berks County are getting help with their reading skills from high school football players.

You'll find them at Mustang Stadium on Friday nights, but some football players from Governor Mifflin High School are spending a lot of time in the library.

Football players were paired with elementary school students as a "book buddies," and they'll now read with them every month through the end of this year.

The players spent the day at Mifflin Park Elementary last month.

Footballers read books with their book buddies and then spent some time hanging out in their classrooms. Then they all went outside to toss some footballs around, practice plays and get to know each other even better.

It's a process that the coordinator of the book buddies program says further solidifies the bonds they are building during the reading sessions.

The program was created by special education teacher Angela Mulhare. This is the second year for the program at Mifflin, and it is expanding.

Along with Mifflin Park, Cumru Elementary got to participate this year, and it was open to any student who was interested.

She says she saw an opportunity to pair younger students who love the game of football with an older player who they look up to.

And other sports stars may join in soon.

Ms. Mulhare says coaches of other sports have shown some interest, which would keep the program running throughout the school year.