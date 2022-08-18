Some high school football players in Georgia leapt into action to make sure a woman was okay after a crash.

Now they're being hailed as heroes in their community for their selfless display of strength.

The crash happened last Friday in the city of Rome, about 55 miles northwest of Atlanta.

A woman was driving in front of Rome High School when she suddenly had to swerve to avoid another vehicle. That move sent her straight into another vehicle, which resulted in a pretty nasty crash.

A group of 16- and 17-year-old boys driving to school saw the crash play out right in front of them.

Luckily for the victim, most of the boys are on the school's football team.

They quickly got out of their car in the middle of the intersection and got to work.

They tried to pry open the woman's door, as smoke and fluid started pouring from the wreck.

The boys said the door was jammed and in terrible shape, and it took all their strength to get it open. The team was able to give her a helping hand as she escaped.

A teacher who was on morning duty at the time of the crash says the boys started saving her "without hesitation."

The football team joined in on the praise, posting on social media that this is "what Rome Wolves Football is all about."

The crash victim was hospitalized with just minor cuts and bruises, and she's expected to be okay.

