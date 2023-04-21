BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. - Erika Unger is a senior at Pleasant Valley High School in Brodheadsville and she's an equestrian.

She's been riding since she was 10 and competing since she was 12.

About a year and a half ago, an encounter with a horse named Charlie led to her opening up her own business.

Erika says she adored Charlie and wanted to give him special treats, but treats for horses can be expensive and Erika was just a student, so she did some research and came up with a recipe for cookies and icing and decided to make and bake her own treats.

Charlie loved her homemade treats and so did the other horses in the barn.

Apparently, they are as good as they look.

She gets really creative with her designs and thought others might enjoy them as well, so she opened up an Etsy shop called "Treats for Charlie."

She makes treats for dogs now, too. She says the icing for those are a little trickier.

Erika is an accomplished rider. She made it to States with 4H.

She says she just loves how compassionate horses are for being such a big animal, how smart they are, and how they feel the emotions you feel.

You can find her shop on Etsy if you search "Treats for Charlie," and she takes custom orders.