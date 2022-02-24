ALLENTOWM, Pa. - A temple in Allentown is expanding thanks in part to a generous donation.
The Hindu Temple Society in Allentown has grown from less than 100 families in the 80's to now more than 1,500 families.
As is the case for other religious organizations and non-profits, raising money during the the pandemic has been difficult and challenging. The temple board says donations dropped by 20-percent.
To help raise funds, the board offered an opportunity to rename a room in the temple for a $100,000 donation.
Members Gopal Krishna and Preeta Kapoor stepped in to help and hope their donation inspires others to give.
The Hindu Temple Society says it was humbled by the donation and the accompanying words that came with it from the duo.
"I came to this world empty-handed and I will go empty-handed. Oh lord, it is You, who gave me. It is You who is giving, not I."
According to board members, Gopal and Preeta were the fist family of Indian heritage to come to the Lehigh Valley in 1960.
During COVID, the society set up vaccine clinics and they do a lot of outreach in the community with immigration work, domestic violence seminars and donating food to shelters.
Every summer they help support Indian Heritage Day which is usually in August in Arts Park in Allentown.