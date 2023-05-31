A Kansas City woman is searching for answers after discovering a well-maintained Army uniform in a ditch by the side of the road. Now she's on the hunt to find the owner's family.

The Army uniform looks so well-maintained, Luann Palmer is sure someone has been taking very good care of it.

She's confused how it ended up in a ditch by the family home on a remote road.

"It's been hung up, somebody took great care of it, somebody has to know something," she said.

In one of the pockets, there was a love letter addressed to Howard Pennington from a woman which reads in part, "Sweetheart my love, I miss you very much."

With the letter and a 1957 postmark from Verdun, France, Luann reached out to a social media sleuth to help her find answers.

After doing some research, Molly Jennings and her daughter found Pennington's relatives in Missouri, but they didn't know anything about the uniform or the letter.

"I really just want to know who had it. I want to know why they kept it safe for 65 years," said Jennings.

Molly and her daughter learned Pennington was assigned to an area Army combat engineers unit. They also found out he died three days after the postmark on the letter. They don't know if he received it or how he died.

The sleuths also discovered that Pennington's commanding officer lived in nearby Leavenworth and still has family in that area, so maybe that will lead to a connection.