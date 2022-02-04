Cammi Granato has spent her hokey career clearing paths for young girls to follow in her steps. Cammi was the Team USA captain on the first-ever Olympic gold medal winning women's hockey team in 1998.
Since then, she's gone on to become the first female pro scout for an NHL franchise. She was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010.
Cammi is also a mother of two boys, whom she reads to every night.
She says her older son, Riley gravitated towards sports books and by the time he was three-years-old, Cammi noticed a pattern in those books they were reading.
There was a lack of female representation, with very few girls to be found.
So, Cammi decided to create her own children's book to empower young girls to believe they belong in the ice rink.
"I love it, I hope you love it, and let's get to the reveal. Here we go. Dun, Dun, Dun. I hope you like it," said Cammi.
And, it's a family project.
Cammi's nephew Dom illustrated the book.
Plus, the main character is named "Mimi," as a tribute to Cammi's aunt who died as a teen from a heart condition.
A portion of sales go towards the "All Heart Foundation," which was started by Craig Cunningham to raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest.
Cunningham was a player who suffered cardiac arrest before an AHL game in 2016.
Along with the book release, Cammi also has a full-time job as a pro scout for the NHL team, the Seattle Kraken.