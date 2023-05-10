A horse sanctuary in Virginia is providing a unique learning experience for special education students.

The kids pick up skills they can use anywhere in life.

Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary works with students at Louisa County High School northwest of Richmond. All of the horses there are rescues and have various backgrounds.

The students and the horses have to learn how to build trust with each other. Many of the kids here have little to no experience with horses — and that's OK. There are no set expectations when they get started.

"They're terrified of the animals," teacher John Schick says of the students. "And then as they learn to get near them and groom them and help them, they get more and more attached."

"Each one has kind of a favorite horse or donkey," Schick says. "And then to see them get up on the horses, when some of them didn't even want to be around them at the beginning of the year is really cool."

The students learn everything from building a barn to saddling a horse. Not all of them will go on to work on a farm or with animals in the future, so the ultimate goal is to make sure they learn skills they can take with them wherever they go.