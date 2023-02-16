A fearless hospice patient has crossed the last thing off her bucket list.

Stoneridge Hospice in Arizona helped 82-year-old Barbra Kling "zip" through her bucket list.

With a nurse by her side and a chaplain on the ground, Barbra said she was ready to feel the wind in her hair, and she did. She went ziplining.

This zipline in Apache Junction is advertised as the world's safest zipline. It is 150 feet tall with a max speed of 30 miles per hour.

Barbra says she's thankful for the people around her that make it their job to help dreams like this come true.

"Tell me not to give up, and I won't. I'm not a quitter. I'm a fighter. And I'm going to fight it until my last breath," she said.

Barbra says moments like this help her forget about her lung condition and the tube around her nose.

And, when Barbra was asked if she would do it again, she said yes!