Hospitals can be a stressful place, especially for kids, and all that anxiety can actually affect how quickly they recover.

One hospital is taking a high-tech approach to keeping kids comfortable.

UMass Memorial children's hospital in Worcester has a robot companion named Robin.

Robin helps out the medical team by keeping kids engaged, often times with fun questions.

Robin is about 4 feet tall, has cute, cartoon eyes, and kids love the voice.

Robin was developed by an Armenian robotics company, Expper Technologies, and it's already pretty popular.

Time magazine named Robin as one of the best inventions of 2021.

Robin uses artificial intelligence technology to anticipate children's needs and keep them calm.

A study found that when kids interacted with Robin, they experienced more joy and less stress.

The team at UMass Memorial says Robin does even more.

"Initial research for Robin, the robot, actually showed decreased admission times, increased compliance in a medical setting, for things like getting out of bed and taking medication," said Kendra Frederick, with the hospital.

The cutting-edge technology could change the way kids see the hospital, turning a once scary place into somewhere kids feel safe.

UMass Memorial is the first children's hospital on the East Coast to receive a Robin, and only the third in America.

The robot will keep helping out at UMass for at least a year.