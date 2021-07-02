A rescue mission in Texas is saving hundreds of furry friends.
One hundred dogs are on the move after spending several years in a Texas shelter.
El Paso, Texas had up to 800 animals in their care at once, more than any one organization can really care for day in and day out.
So multiple groups across the country set out on one of the largest animal rescue efforts ever attempted.
Nicholas Rizzo was one of the pilots involved, and he says despite the smell, he was happy to do it knowing some of the pups will soon get new homes.
In total, 350 animals were flown out, including the 100 dogs taken by Nicholas to Dane County Humane Society in Wisconsin.
The other dogs will make their way to places across the country, including California, Minnesota, and New Jersey.
And, if their cute faces aren't enough of a sell for you, Rizzo said some pups were a few of the best passengers he's ever flown.