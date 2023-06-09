We've been following the journey of a New Jersey teen and she just passed another milestone this week.

Graduating from middle school is a great accomplishment, and it was an emotional moment for one young lady and her family.

Last night, Lucy Morgan graduated from Ethel Hoppock Middle School in Hunterdon County.

And when you look back at the year she's had, you'll see why it's a moment so many were wishing and hoping for.

She's just an incredible teen and she's been through more in her young life so far than most of us have in all our years.

So when she hits a milestone it's worth a celebration. This was a big one for Lucy because she was battling bone cancer when we first met her in December. We featured her welcome back when we got the good news that she was able to go back to school for the first time since her treatments. And then again, in April when her friends and family were riding bikes through Central Park to raise money for cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

The fundraiser is called Cycle for Survival and Lucy raised $30,000 for the event.

And last night, Lucy got to graduate from middle school.

She received two awards last night. The first was presented to a hard working graduate who displays determination and who has a good sense of humor.

And the other was presented to a graduating eighth grader who displays exemplary volunteerism and is a leader among classmates.

From what her teachers tell us, Lucy has been an amazing, dedicated student, even keeping up with her classwork while going through her cancer treatments. Just a warrior.

So Lucy, we thank you for your courage, your grace and your compassion for others.