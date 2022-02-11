An Idaho man set out to do what many might think is impossible: 52 weeks, and a goal to break 52 world records.
David Rush has made a career of breaking Guinness World Records, and he uses his talents to promote STEM learning. David has broken more than 200 records in total, but his latest challenge was to complete 52 in just one year.
He shared his accomplishments in a highlight reel on YouTube.
Some of the records include speedy chess board setup, balancing glasses on his mouth, and consecutive behind-the-back frisbee.
He also had some more dare-defying stunts, such as eating airborne grapes while juggling, juggling blindfold, and juggling axes for 22 minutes.
David says the most frustrating attempt of the year was trying to balance 101 toilet paper rolls on his forehead.
Guinness says they've confirmed 43 of the 52 records so far.
The others are still under review.
Guinness responded to David's YouTube post, challenging him to continue breaking records.
More information on David's STEM education efforts can be found at davidrush4stem.com.