A team of cyclists from Illinois is riding across America to raise money for cancer research.
Their trek started in New York, and took them through our neck of the woods Wednesday.
The Illini4000 is a 24-member cycling team organized by the University of Illinois.
The non-profit is dedicated to documenting the American cancer experience and spreading awareness for the fight against cancer through their annual cross-country bike rides.
This year's ride started Monday, May 23, with a take-off point in New York City.
On Tuesday, the Illini4000 arrived in Clifton, New Jersey.
That's where they started Wednesday morning as they pedaled through the Lehigh Valley, headed to their next stop in Lehighton, Carbon County.
They posted pictures from stops along the way, including after they crossed over the Northampton Street bridge from New Jersey into Easton.
The team also got the chance to meet with a breast cancer survivor and owner of the Perfect Balance Boutique in Lehighton.
This is the Illini4000's 14th-year of cycling across the country to help raise money for those with cancer.
During the organization's history, they've donated more than $1 million to 10 different beneficiaries.
The team says some of Pennsylvania's hills have proven to be quite the challenge, but they say they're looking forward to hitting the road again.
Their next stop is Milton, Pa.