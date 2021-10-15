Helping kids feel more included with their peers can do wonders for their self-esteem. That was the thinking behind an innovative new tool that's been helping kids communicate at a Massachusetts park.
The idea for the newest addition at the early education center in Malden, Massachuestts came from a parent. Imene Bouciane-Saidi's 8-year old son was having trouble communicating.
He started using what's called a "low-tech augmentative alternative communication board" — and it helped.
The ribbon-cutting for the new feature took place at the playground yesterday. It's now home to a board that features a grid of symbols and written words children can point at to get their message across.
So they can easily "say" what they want, even if they don't have the actual words in mind.
Bouciane-Saidi's son made such great progress using the board that she made a suggestion to the town's early childhood education center to add a board at their local playground so nonverbal students can make friends.
The board went up in a matter of a few weeks and the community is hoping it helps kids who are nonverbal feel included and welcome.
Five more playgrounds in this Massachusetts town will be getting their own alternative communication boards in the upcoming weeks.