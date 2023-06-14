An interesting way to keep the birds away may have you wanting to do your own dance moves.

Turns out these dancing men aren't just for car dealerships.

Some folks on an island in Massachusetts say the inflatable tube men are helping with their geese problem.

It's not a new idea. Farmers have been using them almost since they were first introduced to help keep their crops safe from birds. Before that, of course, was scarecrows.

So when members of the Goldfish Pond Association in Lynn, Massachusetts, say their pond was being overrun by geese and ducks, they thought they'd give them a try.

There are now three bright yellow ones next to the pond.

They are on a timer and every hour they come on for just 10 minutes.

"They shut off and come back on and then fly away, they don't like it," said Howie Stowe, with the Goldfish Pond Association.

He says the key is the off-and-on, and that if they kept the dancers on all the time, the geese would just get used to them.

Maintenance crews at the pond say they tried lots of different options before settling on the tube men. They used holographic ribbons and fishing line, but those didn't work for long.

One of the earliest instances of using the inflatables to deter birds was back in 2013 when researchers studied the effects at orchards and vineyards in New York.