If you see something, say something. That's the message one Instacart delivery woman wants to spread after saving a a man's life.
She shared her story on TikTok.
Jessica Higgs is an Instacart driver in North Georgia. Jessica says she usually stays within city limits, but saw a delivery that was going unanswered in a nearby town.
She says something told her to take the job, so she did. And when Jessica went to make the delivery, she noticed something was off.
InstaCart recommends drivers only enter customers' homes if they are invited inside and feel comfortable but Jessica decided to go against protocol this one time.
She went in and smelled gas inside the home, and talked to the older man who lived there.
When she got back in the car, she sent a message to the man's daughter - who had placed the order through the Instacart app.
The daughter thanked Jessica and told her she'd have her son go check on her dad. And when her son got there, he found a gas leak.
She messaged Jessica to let her know she had saved her dad's life by recognizing something was wrong.
"Thank you so much, once my son went to check on my dad, it turned out it definitely was leaking. You definitely saved my dad's and my younger son's life," said Jessica.
The woman left Jessica a five-star review and increased her tip from $14 to $100.
The story has gone viral, gaining attention from shows like Ellen and even the CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, who offered Jessica and her family a free seven-day trip anywhere in the world.