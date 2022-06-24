International exchange students who will soon be on their way to the United States are hoping they can stay with you for a few weeks this summer.
Ninety students will be coming, with the first students arriving on June 29. They are from France and Spain, and they are traveling with Compass USA, a program that offers homestays here in the U.S. for international students.
But to experience what it's like to live here, they need a a place to stay.
So, they're hoping you'll open your home for a bit.
During past homestays, students and families bonded and made memories that last a lifetime. It's a connection like no other when you welcome someone into your home and share what it's like to live here.
Folks who have been a part of the program say the hardest part is saying goodbye to these students, because they really do become a part of your family.
The students are all between the ages of 14-18, and they will be here for about three weeks. You can host them in your home for the entire three weeks or just half of the time. The idea is for these students to get to experience American life, and then you and your family get to experience their culture as well.
All of the students speak English conversationally, and one of the reasons they come to the U.S. is to get a chance to practice the language.
They get to see some of the sights we're close to, like New York and Philadelphia, with group trips with all the other students who are here. There are adult chaperones for the groups who will stay with families, so they need homes to stay in as well.
If you are interested, can email Tiffany Werner, the coordinator for our area, at CompassTiffanyW@gmail.com or call her at 484-347-3459. You can fill out the host family matching forms at compass-USA.net.
Once the forms are submitted, there's a background check and then they schedule a home visit, and you can also look through the applications to see which student would be the best match for your home.