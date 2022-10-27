A trick with a little treat at the end.

A creative Iowa dad turned his front door into an interactive Halloween decoration.

If you knock on Greg Dietzenbach's door this year, be warned.

He went viral on social media in 2020 for crafting an "interactive Zoom call" costume for his daughter.

This time, he's created what he's calling a "Monst-door."

For this crazy concept, Greg says he started off with lots and lots of sketches.

He then had to craft a front door from scratch.

He used a high-def TV for the blinking eyes, and the animated arms are made from broom sticks.

Greg says the hardest part was figuring out how to make the mouth move.

He says it took a few days to construct, and he ended up using a wreath that he made out of foam that has hinges on it.

It only took him 10 days to build the "Monst-door."

After it was all done, the only concept Greg didn't think of was how he would get out of his house, since he can't open the front door.

Greg says he now has to crawl in and out of a window in the house, but says it's all part of the fun.

He says Halloween is a time for him to be creative and bring something new into the world.

Greg goes into more detail on how he pulled off this amazing Halloween craft on his blog.

You can also keep up with all of his newest creations on his Instagram @halfcrow.