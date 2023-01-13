Woodworking can be a good life lesson.

If you take your time and pay attention to detail, you might end up with a beautiful product, and an Iraq war veteran from Minnesota wanted to share that message with students.

Karl Erickson is teaching students how to make bird feeders, but it's more than just creating the tangible feeder. He's hoping students take what they learned while building these bird feeders and apply it to life.

He teamed up with the nonprofit 'Elpis' to get his woodworking idea off the ground. A local VFW helped fund the project, and local businesses donated wood.

Karl's been busy ever since.

This footage is from his recent visit to a Minneapolis elementary school.

It was his 7th class so far, and at no cost to the schools.

"Because financial barriers for districts, for parents, are not always the best thing. They don't always line up for having extra-curricular things coming into their schools," said Karl. "Kids want to do cool stuff and they want to look forward to things, and if we can help them meet that expectation, it makes for a good school day."

Karl and his group plant to visit ten more schools in Minneapolis over the next few months.

Karl has since branched out from woodworking. Now his group also teaches kids the art of screen printing.