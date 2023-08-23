It's never too late to fall in love, and a soon-to-be-married couple in New Jersey is happy to have found each other, no matter their age.

The groom is 93 and his bride is 83. It's sort of a rekindled romance for Joe Potenzano and Mary Elkind.

They met 64 years ago in 1959.

Joe's sister was getting married and Mary was her maid of honor while Joe was the best man.

The couple says they went on a few dates after the wedding, but life happened and they went their separate ways.

Mary pursued a professional dance career and was a ballerina at Radio City Music Hall.

Joe joined the Army and later became an engineer.

Mary got married -- her husband died 9 years ago -- but Joe stayed single.

They would see each other from time to time since Mary was still close with his family.

Then just last year, at a family party, the two reconnected and Joe asked Mary out for coffee.

That coffee date turned into a lifelong commitment.

"At my age, I wasn't sure if I was gonna get shot down," Joe said.

But Mary said yes and they will tie the knot on October 15.

Joe says he always had lots of friends in his life, but a few years ago, when he turned 90, he says he started to feel lonely.

Today he says he's head over heels in love.