One of the biggest names in baseball is now immortalized with his own museum in New York.
In 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first African American to join a Major League Baseball team.
Now, 75 years later, he's being recognized for his contributions with a museum built entirely in his honor.
The museum is not just about baseball. There's a focus on his important civil rights work.
The Jackie Robinson Museum held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
Jackie's 100-year-old widow, Rachel, was there and she cut the ribbon.
The museum pays tribute to her husband's miraculous career and his pivotal role in the civil rights movement.
Jackie's son, David, joined baseball legends in recognizing how his father paved the way for others.
"When Jackie Robinson first stepped out onto the baseball field, and for the first time, there were thousands of African Americans, in the stadium, who had a hero to cheer," said David Robinson.
"To have this museum here and to have these kids understand the importance of Jackie Robinson in the relevance of today's game, I think is important," said CC Sabathia, former Yankees pitcher.
When the museum opens to the public, you'll have a chance to check out more than 4,500 artifacts from Jackie's career, like old jerseys, equipment, and awards.
The museum also features interactive screens that take viewers through Jackie's life story.
This is New York City's first museum dedicated largely to the civil rights movement.