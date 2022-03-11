Keith Haring was one of the most prolific artists of the 1980's. He's a Pennsylvania native, born in Reading and raised in Kutztown.
Haring re-wrote the rulebook for contemporary art during his ten-year career, and his work will get some well-deserved recognition in Doylestown.
The James A. Michener Art Museum announced it will present 'Keith Haring: A Radiant Legacy.'
These aren't your normal, everyday Haring prints.
The exhibit has dozens of works from a private collection. It includes two of Haring's rare subway drawings, along with complete collections from his acclaimed print series.
It also features the show-stopping "Medusa Head," the largest print Haring ever produced.
Throughout his brief, yet bright career, Haring was featured in more than 100 solo and group exhibitions. Throughout it all, he focused on social activism, raising awareness of AIDS, racism, and the proliferation of illegal drugs.
It's no wonder his style is so easily-recognizable with a universal appeal that resonates today. The curator says she's excited to showcase this impressive collection of Haring's work and introduce his socially and politically engaged work to new audiences.
If you want to check it out you've got plenty of time it runs from Saturday, March 12th until July 31st.