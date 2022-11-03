There's a lot of love these days for Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and now his wife has a fan base that's all her own.

Jayme Hoskins bought drinks for fans at Citizens Bank Park, and a Montgomery County man caught the kind deed on camera.

Mark Kremer has been a Phillies fan for as long as he can remember, and he was at Citizens Bank Park this week to see the Phils crush the Astros in Game 3. While walking to his seat at the ballpark, Mark spotted Rhys' wife, Jayme, picking up the tab for fans enjoying the game.

He tweeted a photo, and it quickly went viral.

Just saw @jaymehoskins buying an entire case of beer. She’s the best pic.twitter.com/lIudUnCVq5 — Mark Kremer (@mark_kremer) November 1, 2022

Jayme bought 50 beers Tuesday night, and then handed them out to fans. She bought and handed out 100 more at Wednesday night's game.

Usually there's a limit on how many beers you can buy at one time, as someone jokingly pointed out on Twitter, asking how she was able to buy 50, and she replied, "you gotta know a guy."

Mark chatted about his viral tweet on talk radio in Philadelphia after the game on the Farzy Show with Marc Farzetta.

"Everyone knew who she was, and they were cheering and everyone was excited to see her," Mark said.

This wasn't the first time Jayme Hoskins picked up the tab.

During the playoffs with the Padres, someone told her she could jump in front of them in line at the concession stand when they recognized her. The guy behind them sarcastically said, "Anybody else want to jump in line?" and Jayme turned around and said she'd buy his beer, and beers for the whole line.

The bill for that round was more than $800, and apparently she did that twice that game.