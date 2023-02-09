A Pennsylvania K9 is getting some attention for a recent photo.

It's a rite of passage for all school kids, and now it's for school dogs, too. Mom or dad dresses you up and sends you off to school, hoping you'll stay somewhat intact when it comes time to take your picture on school picture day.

In Cumberland County, there's a new face in the yearbook.

K9 Detective Gibbs is a 2-year-old Golden Retriever with the Camp Hill police. He goes to work everyday with his partner, school resource officer Joe Capers, so you'll often find him in the hallways inside schools in the Camp Hill School District.

On school picture day, they asked Detective Gibbs to take part, so he got his school picture taken too for the yearbook.

Camp Hill police posted his school photo on their Facebook page, thanking the district for allowing him to take part.