It can be tough to see a beloved, historical landmark start to show its age.
A community in Kansas decided to take matters into their own hands when their church started crumbling.
It has taken nearly two decades of restoration and preservation, but it has finally paid off.
The church in Lawrence, Kansas is now back to its former glory.
It probably hasn't looked this good since it was first built, more than 100 years ago.
St. Luke AME church is nearly ready for Sunday service. These renovations have been years in the making.
Last year, masons replaced crumbling bricks. Just last week, a company tasked with repairing the church's stained glass windows got them re-installed.
It took them more than a year to have the glass repaired because they only used materials from the original manufacturer.
It just goes to show the level of commitment the community took in bringing the church back to life.
Hopefully with the right upkeep, the church will stay standing for another 100 years.
The return of the windows was especially exciting for the church's congregation. They have been meeting virtually every Sunday for the past 18 months. Now they're one step closer to returning to a beautiful restoration.