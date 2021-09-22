A teenager in Kansas is getting a head start on paying for college. He's growing his fund by growing pumpkins.
Boston Beck is 13, and already, he has a pumpkin patch. He started growing pumpkins when he was 8.
As his pumpkin patch expanded, he started selling the pumpkins, and sales took off.
He says when he started, he just thought of it as a hobby. Now, his homegrown pumpkins sell out every night. In one weekend, he says he made about $1,000.
You might think he'd want to spend that on video games or a new bicycle, but instead, he's thinking about his future.
"We didn't think we were going to be making money, but then once we started to, it's like, 'What am I going to do with all of this?'" he said. "You never know what's going to turn and what might go wrong, so each of us has gotta have some backup plans and backup money."
Boston dreams of going to Kansas State, to become a veterinarian.
The pumpkin patch has also been a learning experience for him. He says he's fascinated by how the smallest plants turn into large pumpkins.
He says he spends countless hours outside taking care of the gourds each year.