What started as a fun day on a Minnesota river turned into a survival scenario, when high winds separated a 6-year-old from his father's boat.
Luckily, a kayaker came to save him, and the whole thing was caught on camera.
David Jones is an avid fisherman, and he likes to take his kayak out on the St. Louis River.
Two weeks ago, he was struggling to pull in a sturgeon when he started to hear a child calling for help.
At the time, Jones was wearing a camera to document his catch. That camera caught what he did next.
When Jones saw the 6-year-old in the middle of the river channel, he cut his fishing line and started paddling.
He later learned that the boy was being towed behind his father's sailboat when they were separated by strong winds.
It took Jones four minutes to reach the child, and when he arrived, the boy was repeatedly asking for help finding his father.
Jones says he knew time was of the essence.
"I had to make minutes seem like seconds and seconds seem like milliseconds because in those types of situations, the last thing you want is to have the person you're trying to help feel like, you know, it's going to take forever, it's gonna take a long time," Jones said.
He said it was only 57 degrees at the time, and they were still nearly 250 yards from shore.
To keep water from overflowing the kayak, David had the child hold onto the side as they paddled to shore.
Thankfully the child was wearing a life jacket.
They eventually made it to shore, called 911, and the boy was reunited with his father.
Jones' quick thinking, along with being in the right place at the right time, likely saved the young boy's life.