A rare sighting led to a daring rescue.
When a Hungarian couple set out on the trip of a lifetime, they never expected what they were about to come across.
The couple shared a video, aired by the BBC, showing the couple, Klaudia Kis and Richard Varga, kayaking on the Danube River from the Black Sea near Romania to the Black Forest in Germany.
They came across two rare, white-tailed eagles in the water. They were clasped together and stuck. The couple thinks it probably happened after a fight.
Kis and Varga jumped into action, quickly coming up with a plan to rescue the birds.
Varga used a rescue rope from his kayak to lasso one of the eagles, and managed to pull the two apart.
The pair then put their kayaks together to close the way in front of the second eagle, forcing it up onto the kayak.
The couple made sure both eagles made it back to dry land safely.
Klaudia and Richard say they are continuing on to finish their nearly 1,800 mile trip, as part of a challenge to raise awareness of Danube River pollution.