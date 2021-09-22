It's a scene straight out of a children's book. An unusual four-legged friend is inspiring kids to find a love for reading.
The Cynthiana-Harrison Public Library in Cythiniana, Kentucky, about 40 miles outside of Lexington, is helping kids discover a passion for reading in a unique way. The library is getting some help from a horse.
Hank is one of 12 horses taking part in Pages for a Purpose.
Here's how it works: Kids check out books at the library then take it to Tammi Regan's farm, where they can read to the horses.
Tammi says she wants to help encourage the next generation of book and horse lovers.
The kids can also hang out with the horses while they are there and learn how to care for a horse all while brushing up on their reading skills.
"They can come and learn to be with a horse, love a horse, care for a horse and read to a horse. Hank loves to be read to," Regan said.
Many local libraries offer unique programs. The Allentown Public Library allows you to check out museum passes to visit places including Da Vinci Science Center, Philadelphia Magic Gardens and more.
The Reading Public Library is offering Virtual Story Time every Thursday afternoon.