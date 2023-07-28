Agriculture and science are coming together to help create clean and affordable energy.

One of Kentucky's largest solar farms is using more than 200 sheep to maintain the natural habitat growing under the solar panels. They munch on the grass and plants, essentially mowing the lawn.

Kentucky Utilities is working with a local farm for the project. They were careful to choose 64 native plant species that the sheep would enjoy eating and planted that on the land.

"What's crazy about it is the sheep do a better job because they're able to easily navigate under these panels, whereas it's difficult with somebody with a weed eater or a lawn mower," said Kentucky Utilities spokesman Daniel Lowry.

This is not a new idea, as President Woodrow Wilson brought a flock of sheep to trim the White House grounds during World War I.